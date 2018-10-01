When you break it down, Disick and Kardashian are the real-life Chuck and Blair, in that they, too, have dealt with issues relating to substance abuse, dramatic fights, and breakups that don't stick. And while Chuck and Blair are fictional people, Kardashian and Disick have also had their relationship documented for the masses. The fans watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians see another relationship just like the one on Gossip Girl (and, of course, many dramas that came before and after it) and don't necessarily see toxic: They see romance.