Travis Barker Just Gave Himself A Tattoo — & It Might Be For Kourtney

Travis Barker isn't just a tattoo devotee — he's also his own artist. The former Blink-182 drummer posted a video to his Instagram yesterday that shows him wielding a buzzing tattoo gun, inking the phrase, "Youre so cool!" in all caps above a heart on his upper thigh.
Movie buffs will recognize the declaration from the 1993 film True Romance, but the tattoo's symbolism might run deeper than an appreciation of the cult-favorite flick. Fans believe Barker's fresh self-administered ink is a direct expression of his love for girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, and may even be in her handwriting. For her part, Kardashian immediately took to the comments section to show her support for the thigh tattoo, echoing the same sentiment (using proper grammar): "You're so cool!"
While Kardashian has yet to post anything more specific about her thoughts on Barker's new tattoo to her own Instagram, she did give her own subtle nod to their relationship status via her heart-tipped manicure shared around Valentine's Day. It goes without saying that Barker's tribute is a lot more permanent — so hopefully these two are in it for the long haul.