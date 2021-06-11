The KUWTK Series Finale Exposed Kim Kardashian’s Real Reason For Getting Divorced — Loneliness

On the final episode of KUWTK (not counting the upcoming reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen) the Kardashian-Jenners wrap up their family vacation at Lake Tahoe by playing games and reminiscing over the endless memories they'd made while filming the show over the last 14 years before heading back home. Things got emotional for the reality family in the final episode, partly because of the gravity of their final time filming the show together, but also because of Kim's weighty realization about the trajectory of her marriage.