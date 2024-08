Beauty Standards Make Me Ashamed Of My Features — & AI Makes It Worse

As AI advances and becomes more mainstream, we will continue to encounter both the scary and the exciting. We, as humans, won’t always get it right but that’s why it’s so important to talk about it and challenge things we don’t agree with so that we can do better in the future. Dr. Betteridge says it’s “crucial” for creators and users of AI technology to be mindful of its negative effects as we move forward. He says we need to strive for a more inclusive understanding of beauty that respects and celebrates our differences, in both the real and digital worlds. Badu notes the importance of employing diverse teams to run AI projects now and in the future, and says that AI should always be obvious to spot. I think we need better regulations. Just as we have rules surrounding advertisements and influencers on social media (like adding #AD or #gifted to posts), we need to call for clear rules and signs to go alongside AI-generated content.