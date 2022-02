An NYC Plastic Surgeon Charts The Rise Of Jawline Injections

Think about enlarged masseter muscles like swollen lymph nodes; other people might not notice anything 'off' in the shape of your jaw, but you may be able to see and feel it. Ginille Brown , a L.A.-based cosmetic nurse practitioner, says that many of her jawline-Botox clients note that they have a "squareness" to their jawline that they're looking to narrow. Dr. Doft also notes a comment on the perceived bulkiness of the jaw. "For most people, they want the angle to be smaller, more delicate, a little bit less bulky. So, that's where Botox can help slim that jaw area."