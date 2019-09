Ashley Benson On The Unrealistic Expectations Of Hollywood

Benson recalls one moment in particular where her body was picked apart and criticized. "I went to an audition, and they told me I was too fat," she says. "I really got upset, and I was just super down about myself." But she was able to pick herself back up, and it became a turning point for her. It gave her a whole new perspective on the industry. "You can't listen to that kind of stuff because it only makes you go mentally insane," she says. "And that's why I started speaking out... In the entertainment industry, they expect you to be perfect, have the perfect body, have no acne." Benson is working to manage body expectations for herself and other women who aren't in Hollywood by keeping it real. Just last year, she called out the photo editing done on the promotional materials done for Pretty Little Liars.