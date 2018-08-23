Ashley Benson On The Unrealistic Expectations Of Hollywood

The one thing Benson isn't sweating is her imperfections — she's all about loving who she is. "You're always going to go through ups and downs, you're always going to dislike something about yourself but you have to learn how to love yourself first and not look at all the perfect people on Instagram, because most of it is Photoshopping anyways," she says. "It's important for people to know it's okay to have flaws. I think you should embrace it — I do."