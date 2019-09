There's nothing wrong enhancing your body if it makes you happy. But we do live in a world where Brazilian Butt Lifts are the augmentation of choice for your favorite Instagram baddie, and you'd be hard pressed to say that hip-hop and social media have not shaped the way Black girls feel they should look. "Am I not okay because I don't look like this or, my body doesn't fit this description in this rap song?" Laurise McMillian says.