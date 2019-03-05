See more about this Episode
On this episode of Go Off, Sis, we discuss what interracial dating is like for Black women. Is it a coincidence if you only date inside or outside of your race? Are Black women more or less likely to date people of other races?
Some Black women give men who date non-Black women a hard time, but should Black women get a pass simply because the ratio of college educated Black women to Black men is disproportionate? Click play to hear what we had to say. Then, tell us about your experiences with interracial dating in the comments.