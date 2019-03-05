Go Off Sis
4 Black Women Talk Race & Dating

The Black Women of Unbothered Talk Interracial Dating in 2019

See more about this Episode
On this episode of Go Off, Sis, we discuss what interracial dating is like for Black women. Is it a coincidence if you only date inside or outside of your race? Are Black women more or less likely to date people of other races?
Some Black women give men who date non-Black women a hard time, but should Black women get a pass simply because the ratio of college educated Black women to Black men is disproportionate? Click play to hear what we had to say. Then, tell us about your experiences with interracial dating in the comments.
Black Women Talk Interracial Dating
written by Raven Baker; Produced by Rissa Papillion
UnbotheredDating AdviceThe LatestVideoWellness
Released on March 5, 2019
Black Women Talk Body Image in the Black Community
Now Playing
4 Black Women Talk Race & Dating
4 Black Women Talk Friendship & Accountability

Related Content

R29 Original Series