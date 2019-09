For Kevyn Aucoin, Beauty Was An Escape — & An Addiction

This month, Aucoin’s legacy is being remembered in the new documentary Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story . Between the home videos and A-list cameos (from Naomi Campbell to Cher ), it becomes abundantly clear that Aucoin was many years ahead of his time — pushing for inclusivity in an industry that had long excluded anyone who wasn’t tall, white, thin, perfectly symmetrical, and cisgender . "I have been working towards acceptance of diversity in this business," Aucoin says in an interview shown in the documentary. "I don't believe one person at Vogue magazine should be able to say, 'This is the look, and everyone has to wear that.'”