There are few names in the beauty industry as iconic as Kevyn Aucoin. The makeup artist worked with everyone from Cher to Kate Moss and pioneered trends like contouring (before it was all over Instagram) and custom-made foundation. And while he passed away in 2002, Aucoin's influence lives on — both through an eponymous makeup line and his best-selling book, Making Faces, which came out exactly 20 years ago this year.
To celebrate the anniversary, the beauty brand is releasing a product that pays tribute to his work: a set of limited-edition, makeup-filled beauty booklets with everything you need to achieve his signature look.
Inside the book, you'll find three mini palettes with a different purpose. There's one for contouring, one for blush, and one for eyeshadow, each of which is equipped with pro tips, step-by-step instructions, and diagrams illustrating how to use it. And, in true Kevyn Aucoin fashion, the pigments are buttery smooth and easy to blend.
Even better? All three palettes are magnetized, so you can stack them atop one another, store 'em on a magnetized board, or divide and separate to use on-the-go. The only thing missing is a mirror.
So, while it's not dark lip liner or overplucked eyebrows making a '90s resurgence (not that we'll complain), it's certainly nice to know that 20 years later, Aucoin's Making Faces still has as much of an impact on us today as it did back then.
