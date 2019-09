There are few names in the beauty industry as iconic as Kevyn Aucoin . The makeup artist worked with everyone from Cher to Kate Moss and pioneered trends like contouring (before it was all over Instagram) and custom-made foundation . And while he passed away in 2002, Aucoin's influence lives on — both through an eponymous makeup line and his best-selling book, Making Faces, which came out exactly 20 years ago this year.