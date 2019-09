This Famous Makeup Brand Has A Secret Product Menu Better Than Chipotle's

According to Buzzfeed , you can head to the Kevyn Aucoin counter at Bergdorf Goodman and ask for a custom-made Sensual Skin Enhancer . While the original range of the products comes in 16 shades, a sales associate will blend you your very own mixture of shades from the existing collection that'll work perfectly for your unique skin tone. Looking for brightening concealer, too? Great, because that Aucoin expert can make it using the same process, but with lighter shades to bring even the worst undereye bags back to life. You’ll end up leaving the counter with two customized base products and zero shade-matching woes. The best part? The counter will save the information of your customized blend in its system forever, so whenever you do finish up the bottle, you can come back and pick up your personalized shade