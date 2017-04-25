This Famous Makeup Brand Has A Secret Product Menu Better Than Chipotle's

You can count on Kevyn Aucoin makeup to make all your beauty dreams come true. Its coveted eyelash curler will make you look wide awake in a snap. The lipsticks give you that your-lips-but-better effect. And you can bet it has a killer foundation: In fact, the brand's Sensual Skin Enhancer is a favorite product among many — including Kylie Jenner — so you can know the efficacy of this concealing base is real. It covers everything, and we mean everything. Hormonal breakout? Check. Dark spots and undereye circles? Check, check. Despite the formula’s dreamy texture, coverage, and multi-purpose use as a concealer and full-face foundation, there’s now something that makes it even better: It has a secret color-match system.
According to Buzzfeed, you can head to the Kevyn Aucoin counter at Bergdorf Goodman and ask for a custom-made Sensual Skin Enhancer. While the original range of the products comes in 16 shades, a sales associate will blend you your very own mixture of shades from the existing collection that'll work perfectly for your unique skin tone. Looking for brightening concealer, too? Great, because that Aucoin expert can make it using the same process, but with lighter shades to bring even the worst undereye bags back to life. You’ll end up leaving the counter with two customized base products and zero shade-matching woes. The best part? The counter will save the information of your customized blend in its system forever, so whenever you do finish up the bottle, you can come back and pick up your personalized shade.
As with all good things, it comes with a catch, and it's that it won't come cheap. The process may take less than an hour to complete, but it will cost you around $105. But who can put a price on a perfect foundation shade that will last you a lifetime?
