This New York Fashion Week Was The Most Body-Positive Yet

I have been working in the fashion industry for just over eight years now, but I’ve spent the majority of my life being big. Even in my wildest fashion dreams, I never imagined I’d be at New York Fashion Week, let alone watching women who possessed bodies similar to mine walking in high-fashion runway shows and posing in presentations.



A lot has changed since NYFW first began, and even more has changed within the last four years I’ve been covering plus fashion. And while we still have work to do — I will never stop fighting for greater representation at all levels — we need to acknowledge the major strides that have been made to make this the most body-positive Fashion Week ever. Click through to see who took their mission of inclusivity to new heights.