Can Gyms Be A Safe Space? This Personal Trainer Thinks So

"There obviously is a shift in fashion, [but] the fitness thing is going to take a lot longer. The reason being, for so many years it's engrained in us that fitness has to do with looking good, and still majority of people work out to look good naked. Great for them — we're not discounting that, do what you want to do — what we're trying to say is that's not for everybody. I want to work out because I feel really good, and I like being strong, and I want to work out because I can work out too. I'm on Instagram, and see all these women and men that are plus size — or whatever the word might be — working out, and I'm like, this is amazing. That wasn’t happening only a couple years ago."