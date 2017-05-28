Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Reportedly Tied The Knot

Supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel have reportedly tied the knot. On Saturday the two lovebirds gathered friends and family together at their Los Angeles home for an intimate backyard celebration, according to People.
“For a small wedding, it has been a huge production,” a source told People. “The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.”
A big production indeed; from the looks of it, the couple went to great lengths to maintain a private, relaxed, ceremony. According to multiple outlets, around 40 guests were picked up from various checkpoints and shuttled to the couple’s home in blacked out limos and cars. It’s clear they wanted a no-frills affair.
Kerr, 34, and Spiegel, 26 were first spotted together back in 2015, two years after the Victoria’s Secret Angel split from ex-husband, actor Orlando Bloom.
The two announced their engagement on Snapchat (of course) last July, only months after purchasing a $12 million home together. The Snapchat CEO had a custom made filter, complete with a Bitmoji of the couple for the occasion. Kerr posted an image of her engagement ring with the filter to her Instagram. Engagements rings and custom filters aside, nothing says “committed” like sharing a lavish 7,164-square-foot home.
It’s unknown whether or not Bloom attended the wedding but considering the two remain friends and share an adorable 6-year-old son, Flynn, it’s a possibility. "Evan [Spiegel] met Flynn, so yeah, things are going well. Orlando thinks he’s great. We’re just a modern family now!" Kerr told Net-A-Porter last year.
In April, Bloom posted a sweet birthday shout out to his ex “Happy birthday to an amazing mother co-parent and friend,” read the caption.
