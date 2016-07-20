Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Engaged!



Oh, snap! Looks like congratulations are in order for model Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. The couple announced today that they're engaged.



After a year of dating, the 26-year-old tech mogul popped the question with some major bling. Kerr took to Instagram to share the news. "I said yes!!!" the 33-year-old captioned the cute pic.



The mom to 5-year-old Flynn (with ex Orlando Bloom) first met the Stanford grad in 2014 at a Louis Vuitton dinner before they began dating last year. FYI, he's worth an estimated 2.1 billion dollars — which explains that giant sparkler.