The actor told Extra's A.J. Calloway this week that he's looking for a wife. Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, but the pair divorced in 2013. They have one son together, six-year-old Flynn.
The reveal came at a New York screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales. Bloom complimented Calloway on a pin he was wearing. And when the reporter explained it was a gift from his wife, the actor waxed poetic about finding a spouse of his own.
"See? I need a wife. Can you get me a wife? I want a wife — that's what I'm looking for, a wife that will get me a pin like that," Bloom told Calloway.
Luckily, the actor wasn't totally without sentimental accessories at the event. He showed Calloway a bracelet Flynn made him that he always keeps with him. "I like to think of him being with me at all times," Bloom told Calloway of his son. "I FaceTime every day, but when he's not here, I got a bird on my wrist."
During the Extra interview, Bloom also said that "it's a scary time in the world" after the Manchester terror attack. "I have friends in Manchester," he told Calloway. "You just go, 'Wow, that's so close.'"
If you're ready to throw your name into the ring to be Bloom's next spouse, there's a small catch. The actor was reportedly linked to Nina Dobrev last month, according to People's sources. Still, the unnamed source told the magazine their relationship was "super casual" — so there might still be hope.
