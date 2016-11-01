Miranda Kerr Said She Suffered From Depression After Orlando Bloom Split

Miranda Kerr is opening up about how she really felt after her 2013 split from then husband Orlando Bloom.
In an interview with Elle Canada, the model confessed that she "fell into a really bad depression" after the breakup. “I never understood the depth of that feeling or the reality of that because I was naturally a very happy person," she said.
To cope with her pain, Kerr said she turned to twice-daily meditation, yoga, and an aromatherapy oil from her own line, Kora Organics, that "feels like a big hug."
But, she says that what really got her through that time was learning that “every thought you have affects your reality and only you have control of your mind.”
Of course, we're so happy to hear that Kerr is doing well, but we're also excited to see her opening up about her own experience with depression. By revealing this part of herself, Kerr shows that celebrities, just like us, deal with pain and heartbreak in different ways.
There's no right way to heal, but Kerr, who is working on a self-help book, says she found strength in herself. “What I have found is that everything you need, all of the answers are deep inside of you,” she told Elle. “Sit with yourself, take a few breaths and get close to your spirit.”
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
