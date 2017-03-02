Miranda Kerr Gave A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Biggest Day In Snapchat History

Oh, Snap. This morning, the New York Stock Exchange was full of puns (like the one we just made), a major bell-ringing, and one top model donning dog ears.
After weeks of talk about its IPO filing, Snap Inc., Snapchat's parent company, finally debuted on the stock market today at $24 per share. On hand for the occasion were cofounders Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel, as well as Miranda Kerr, the aforementioned top model and Spiegel's fiancée.
There isn't a more appropriate way to mark Snap's entrance to the world of multi-billion-dollar companies than with a Snapchat Story — the ultimate OG Snap product. And Kerr executed hers like a pro. Her 11-snap story showed Spiegel ringing the bell, an excited frenzy of people on the trading floor, and, of course, a couple of filters. The pink flower crown and classic dog face were the celebratory lenses of choice. She also captured a Snapbot, the original Spectacles-selling vending machine, which appears to have floated in for the big event.
According to MarketWatch, Snapchat's IPO is the largest one in the United States since 2014. Not too shabby for a company that, as it acknowledged in its IPO filing, was originally known for nude selfies.
Where does Snapchat — err, Snap Inc. — go from here? With its rebranding as a camera company, expect more Spectacles-like products and others that test what's possible with a lens and augmented reality. One thing that's for sure: Kerr will be snapping away with behind-the-scenes exclusives.
Brush up on your Snap skills now, because if the successful debut of the company's IPO is any indication of things to come, we're going to start seeing those little ghosts even more than we currently do.
