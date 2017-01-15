Katy Perry Wants To Have More Fun, So She Went Blonde Again

It was a busy weekend for Katy Perry. Not only did she throw beau Orlando Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party, she hit the peroxide, too. Before the B-day festivities, Perry was snapped at an art exhibition for her friend Sham Ibrahim in Palm Springs, CA. While that portrait of President-elect Donald Trump as a baby might be stealing the show (it debuted at Ibrahim's show), all eyes were probably on Perry's blonde bob. There's no word yet on whether this was a DIY project or if she hit up a salon in the desert oasis, but we can say that it's a very different look from Perry's usual jet-black locks (though she's experimented with color before). The blonde bob was spotted at Bloom's party, too, though Perry was covering it up with a white beret. Is it a new look for Perry' upcoming album, KP4? Will we see the new tresses in an upcoming video? Will Perry still be blonde when she takes part in the Women's March on Washington? If the past is any indication, she's going to keep us all on our toes.
