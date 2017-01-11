Initially, the Women’s March on Washington was called the Million Woman March. But Black women had already organized a march using the same title in the '90s. Organizers changed the name after being called out for appropriation. Demands that more women of color be included in the organizing were swiftly met with the appointment of Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, and Linda Sarsour. But I’m not sure exactly how they’re going to fix the lineup of celebrities who place them right back at square one on their road to inclusivity.