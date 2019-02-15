Story from Pop Culture

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Just Got Engaged — Relax With The Kid Rumors

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images.
On-again, off-again couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom solidified their "on" status when Bloom popped the question to Perry on Valentine's Day. Now that the world has stopped collectively ooohing and ahhing over the "Swish, Swish" singer's flower power engagement ring, some people want to know when Perry and Bloom will start their family.
A source told People that Perry is pumping the breaks (at least, temporarily) on her career this year, and that the couple "[wants] kids together and will prioritize this."
There's certainly nothing wrong with Bloom and Perry hoping to have kids in the near future, but before we start obsessing over what these two could name their new bundle of joy (which will never be as clever as Perry's name for her cat, Kitty Purry) let's take a breath. The pair just decided to get married, and are probably still a little busy celebrating that big milestone — not immediately jumping into the next one.
Of course, when Bloom and Perry do walk down the aisle, the pop star will become stepmom to Flynn, Bloom's son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.
Bloom loves being a dad, as expressed in a 2017 Instagram post:
"When I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between," Bloom wrote in the caption on a photo of him and his son. "[This was] something I didn't fully comprehend till my son opened my heart."
Whenever Bloom and Perry decide to start their family, it'll be awesome. But right now, let's toast to their engagement instead.
