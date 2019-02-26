After years of on-again, off-again dating, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting married. However, long before the Pirates of the Caribbean star put a flower-shaped ring on his fiancée, it was California’s most beloved burger that brought them together.
According to Perry's new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she and Bloom first met when he swiped an In-N-Out burger from her during the Golden Globes in 2016.
"He stole [a burger] off of my table. I was sitting with Denzel Washington, and he took it and I was like, 'Who...oh, you're so hot. Fine, take it,'" she told Kimmel on the talk show. "Then I saw him at a party, and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?' He was like, 'I like you.'"
Advertisement
If "How are those onions resting on your molars?" isn't the greatest pickup line of all time, I don't know what is.
As for how Bloom popped the question, it was in a super chill, casual way.
"We went to dinner, and I thought we were going to see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter. It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter," the "Part of Me" singer recalled. "We landed on a rooftop and my whole family was there, and friends."
News of the couple's engagement comes just months after they made their first big red carpet appearance together, at the Gala for the Global Ocean in September of 2018.
Though the couple is fairly private, Perry did share this (rather hilarious) photo of Bloom in honor of his 42nd birthday this January.
"happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with," the American Idol judge wrote.
Check out Perry's full interview below.
Advertisement