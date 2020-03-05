Katy Perry Expecting First Child With Orlando Bloom

Perry dropped the personal news in her video for her latest song “Never Worn White,” which revealed the singer holding her pregnant stomach.
Perry confirmed that she was having a baby in a livestream with fans, which also teasing an upcoming project fans have been anticipating.
"There's a lot that will be happening this summer," Perry shared. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."
Advertisement
Perry also said that hiding her pregnancy from fans “the longest secret [she’s] ever had to keep,” and said she chose to tell them about it through music because “that’s how we speak together to each other."
On Twitter, the singer joked about finally telling the world what's up.
"omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," she wrote, before adding: "or carry around a big purse lol."
In addition to being the catalyst for her pregnancy announcement, “Never Worn White” is seemingly a love letter of sorts to Bloom.
“See us in sixty years with a full family tree, I do/Give my blood, sweat, and tears to reach our destiny, I do,” she sings on the track.
After dating on and off for years, Bloom and Perry announced their engagement in February of 2019 with an Instagram post of Perry showing off her pink ring from Bloom. This will be the first child for Perry and second for Bloom, who shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
"When I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between," Bloom wrote in the caption of a photo of him with Flynn. "[This was] something I didn't fully comprehend till my son opened my heart."
This isn’t the first time Perry dropped surprising news via a music video. She previously revealed she and Taylor Swift mended their relationship via Swift’s video for “You Need To Calm Down.”
Advertisement
Check out the video for "Never Worn White" below:
Refinery29 reached out to Perry and Bloom for comment.
Advertisement