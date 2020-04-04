It’s A Girl For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Perry first revealed she was pregnant in the music video for her song “Never Worn White.” Afterwards, she went on a livestream to confirm the news — and also tease new music. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” she told fans. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.” Perry has released several singles over the past few years, but hasn’t dropped an album since 2017’s Witness.