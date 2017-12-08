Orlando Bloom's Dream Role? Disney Princess

Orlando Bloom has played plenty of now-iconic characters, including Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Paris in Troy, and Legolas in The Lord of the Rings. One character he has yet to portray on the big screen? A Disney princess.
However, according to Bloom's new, just slightly bizarre Instagram post, he's more than down to wear Cinderella's crown.
A certain unnamed fan artist couldn't help but note the resemblance between Bloom's Lord of the Rings elf and Disney's classic cartoon princess, Cinderella. When the Elizabethtown actor saw the meme, he couldn't help but use it to leverage his own Disney flick.
Advertisement
"My favourite Disney princess is Legolas," the fan wrote on a drawing of Cinderella with Legolas' face.
The actor replied
"kinda brilliant...looking for that disney princess role next @disney," wrote the actor.
Fans lost it over the drawing in the Instagram comments:
"WTF why is this everything," asked one fan.
"Played with a Legolas action figure instead of barbies when I was a kid," added another. "Ahhh... good times."
"LOL you sure you can squeeze into that dress? Elizabeth Swan couldn't," reminded another commenter, referring to the scene from the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie in which Keira Knightley's character passes out from her too-tight corset.
While Disney has yet to respond to Bloom's request, he is busy with another role. The actor will join Cara Delevingne for Amazon series Carnival Row. Bloom will also produce the crime drama, about a detective investigating a murder who, according to Variety, lives in "a neo-Victorian city in which mythical creatures, fleeing their war-torn homeland, have gathered."
We'll patiently await word of Bloom's next big screen venture, and keep our fingers crossed that he one day gets to achieve his animated movie dreams.
Advertisement