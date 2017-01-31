Story from Pop Culture

The Fellowship Is Strong In This Epic LOTR Reunion Pic

Christopher Luu
Epic battles call for epic weaponry — er, cutlery. At least that's what happened during a recent mini Lord of the Rings reunion. Without legendary high elven swords Sting or Glamdring on hand, the hobbits and elves (and yes, there was a plain-ol' human there, too) had to improvise. The resulting Instagram post, which was posted to Dominic Monaghan's account, will bring you right back to Middle Earth.

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals

A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on

In the picture, Monaghan, who played Meriadoc Brandybuck, is joined by fellow hobbits Billy Boyd and Elijah Wood. Also in on the reunion? Non-hobbits Orlando Bloom, who portrayed Legolas, and Aragorn himself, Viggo Mortensen. While Monaghan's caption, "They have a cave troll," might be a deep cut for those unfamiliar with LOTR lore, the pose and "weapons" make it clear that the team is ready for a battle. Where was the rest of the fellowship? Sean Bean, Sean Astin, Ian McKellen, and John Rhys-Davies were nowhere to be found, but surely it's tough to get so many elves, hobbits, and wizards under one roof (when there's not a universe-shattering battle to be had, at least). The pic is giving us all the feels — the OG Lord of the Rings film was released 15 years ago last December — and we're not alone. Many of the cast members pictured in Monaghan's post participated in a retrospective interview in Empire, and according to Entertainment Weekly, Bloom posted a slew of behind-the-scenes pics from the film on his Instagram. Check out more pics from the impromptu reunion, below.

My captain. My king. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine

A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series