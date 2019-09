The Fellowship Is Strong In This Epic LOTR Reunion Pic

In the picture, Monaghan, who played Meriadoc Brandybuck, is joined by fellow hobbits Billy Boyd and Elijah Wood. Also in on the reunion? Non-hobbits Orlando Bloom, who portrayed Legolas, and Aragorn himself, Viggo Mortensen. While Monaghan's caption, "They have a cave troll," might be a deep cut for those unfamiliar with LOTR lore, the pose and "weapons" make it clear that the team is ready for a battle. Where was the rest of the fellowship? Sean Bean, Sean Astin, Ian McKellen, and John Rhys-Davies were nowhere to be found, but surely it's tough to get so many elves, hobbits, and wizards under one roof (when there's not a universe-shattering battle to be had, at least). The pic is giving us all the feels — the OG Lord of the Rings film was released 15 years ago last December — and we're not alone. Many of the cast members pictured in Monaghan's post participated in a retrospective interview in Empire , and according to Entertainment Weekly , Bloom posted a slew of behind-the-scenes pics from the film on his Instagram. Check out more pics from the impromptu reunion, below.