I prefer my whipped cream atop hot chocolate — and definitely not all over my face. It seems that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don't mind making a face mask of the sticky dessert, proven by the fact that they chose to play the Pie Face Game with Perry's family over the holidays.
The "Firework" singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star both shared Instagram videos of their confectionary battles, which ended in a loss for both Perry and Bloom. The game itself is deceptively simple: All you have to do is hit a paddle as fast as you can so that the hand containing the cream moves to the other person's side. Once the hand gets all the way to the red zone, the cream can be slapped onto your opponent's face.
As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Perry battled her sister Angela Hudson. Alas, try as Perry might, she wasn't able to rise to victory.
Perry's boyfriend wasn't great at the game, either. He battled Perry's brother David Hudson, and ended up wearing a cream pie.
You know what they say: Couples that pie together, stay together.
