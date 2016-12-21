Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are The Santa & Mrs. Claus You Never Knew You Needed

When Orlando Bloom does bother to put on clothes, he and girlfriend Katy Perry tend to put in a lot of effort. Matching Tamagotchis for the Met Gala. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump get-ups for Halloween. Now, they've procured some festive Santa and Mrs. Claus costumes for the holiday season.
Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple went all out for a visit to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles this week. Perry and Bloom rocked some straight-out-of-the-North-Pole gear as they spread some holiday cheer to the hospital's young patients. You'd have to be a real Grinch to not tear up at these photos from the visit. Orlando, all is forgiven for that naked paddleboarding stunt.
Perry sang carols to the crowd with Bloom accompanying her on some baby bongo drums. They also met with families and took photos with each child as a souvenir. We may poke fun at these crazy kids now and then, but consider our hearts utterly melted. Good work, Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
