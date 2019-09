Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are The Santa & Mrs. Claus You Never Knew You Needed

When Orlando Bloom does bother to put on clothes , he and girlfriend Katy Perry tend to put in a lot of effort. Matching Tamagotchis for the Met Gala. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump get-ups for Halloween. Now, they've procured some festive Santa and Mrs. Claus costumes for the holiday season. Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple went all out for a visit to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles this week. Perry and Bloom rocked some straight-out-of-the-North-Pole gear as they spread some holiday cheer to the hospital's young patients. You'd have to be a real Grinch to not tear up at these photos from the visit. Orlando, all is forgiven for that naked paddleboarding stunt.