Katy Perry Is Up To Something & Leaving Clues On Social Media

Katy Perry is back in the studio. I repeat: Katy Perry is back in the studio.
New music is on the horizon for Perry fans, and it could be here sooner than later. The clues started yesterday via Instagram Stories when Perry shared two videos of her in a studio.
In one, she goofily smiles at the camera (with Sharpie on her teeth) while a mysterious song plays in the background. The song is distinctly Perry, but the lyrics are darker than usual. It sounds like she's saying "Don't be scared to die..." before the video is cut off.
Katy posted a split second of a song from the studio! Don't be scared to die? don't be scared to cry? Whatcha think? https://t.co/IyuwFuObFf pic.twitter.com/j1G4mhR1Ie— Katy Perry | FOTP (@FOTPKatyPerry) December 17, 2016
In the second clip, Perry focuses the camera on a guitar, offering a preview of the instruments on her potential new album.
We've got another one❗️ INSTRUMENTS❗️VOCALS‼️ 😱😱😱 https://t.co/IyuwFuObFf #KP4 @katyperry pic.twitter.com/u7W0gCt4hR— Katy Perry | FOTP (@FOTPKatyPerry) December 17, 2016
Perry could also already be working on an accompanying music video based on this photo shared by Kyra Gardner, a make-up artist and cinematographer, according to her Instagram bio. She's standing with Aya Tanimura, who is the director responsible for Perry's hit music videos "Unconditionally," "Roar," and, "Birthday" off of Perry's last album, Prism, which came out three years ago. The caption hints at a "project" with Perry, but offers no additional details.
On top of all that, Perry is tinkering with her Twitter. The banner image and profile picture on her personal account have been removed.
So, is she prepping for a dramatic unveiling of both a new song and a new music video? The clues suggest as much.
I am just praying that Orlando Bloom makes his long-awaited Perry music video debut (that "Make Some Noise" cameo just wasn't enough).
