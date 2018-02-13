Valentine’s Day Horror Films For All The Haters Out There

So, if you're feeling anti-Valentine's Day (and anti-establishment), we have the perfect movie watching itinerary for you. Each of the films in this round-up distort the themes lurking behind the most romantic holiday's discussion of love, pairings, and relationships. They plunge into feelings of obsession, pain, fear – things that also arise as a result of relationships. Some slasher movies attack the entire Valentine's Day enterprise in an overt, gruesome way. Others are more subtle explorations of how one never really knows who one is going to bed with. And each will be the perfect antidote to Valentine's Day fever.