How Single Women Feel About Galentine's Day

“Valentine’s Day is about romance, but February 13, Galentine’s Day, is about celebrating lady friends!” Leslie says in the landmark season 2 episode. In Leslie’s vision, she gathers her friends (the women of the show) and lavishes them with gifts like massage gift cards and pillows emblazoned with their own faces. The “Galentine’s Day” episode established an annual tradition, and Leslie celebrated the holiday throughout the rest of the series. As codified on Parks, the holiday wasn't restricted to single women — there's a reason it falls before Valentine's Day and not on the day itself — but the day has become a healthy alternative to the chocolate-filled holiday for couples.