No one rolls their eyes at Arbor Day. But talk to people about Valentine's Day, and you're going to hear opinions. For those who are single, the holiday can be an annoying reminder of the pressure to find a partner. If you're in a relationship, it's just one more holiday (and so soon after the actual winter holidays!) in which gifts are possibly expected, and pricy plans are pushed upon by every suddenly price-fixed restaurant in town.
Unfortunately for the haters out there, there is little chance that the world is going to wipe Valentine's Day off its calendar. However, there is a solution for when you're feeling oh-so-over February 14. These movies are ideal to support that anti-Valentine's Day mentality — and all for a wide variety of reasons. All you need is a Netflix subscription to check them out!
Grab a blanket, some popcorn, and any candy that is not conversation hearts and stream away.