Is Midsommar The Scariest Breakup Movie Of The Year?

Ari Aster’s new horror movie Midsommar just gave you a very compelling reason not to follow your crappy boyfriend to Sweden: Things may get a little cult-y.
In the new trailer for the Hereditary director’s follow-up film, Dani (Florence Pugh) suffers an unnamed tragedy, and decides to join her terrible boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) on his boy’s trip to a Swedish summer festival. Little does Dani know that Christian has wanted to end things with Dani for a year prior to this trip.
At first, everything is great, and it’s all flower crowns, sunshine, and springtime folly. Then, Dani notices that the people of this particular town really, really don’t want them to leave...which, in a horror movie, is the first sign that you should GTFO.
Advertisement
“We only do this once every 90 years,” says one member of the festival, just before the images in the trailer become increasingly horrific. There’s a person with their leg broken and bloody. Another with their face swollen. An animal with its insides on full display. It's all gross and ghastly, despite the very lovely springtime in Sweden setting.
“Of all the people,” says a Swedish festival goer to Dani, “I was most excited for you to come.”
The reason why these people wanted Dani to attend the festival, specifically, is likely the most horrific part — but we’ll have to wait for the film’s arrival to get all the answers we crave.
This trailer for Midsommar echoes the one for Hereditary, in that only so much about the plot is given away. Hereditary pulled a bait-and-switch in its trailer: While the film appeared to be about a mother (Toni Collette) grieving the loss of her parent, the real tragedy struck the family a quarter into the film. That could mean that whatever loss Dani suffers in Midsommar may actually be far, far worse than this trailer leads us to believe. After all, if it drives you into the arms of a Swedish death cult, a la the cult that the people of Hereditary found themselves entangled with...you might have a lot of baggage to unpack.
To think: This could have all been avoided by breaking up with your boyfriend before this trip. Sigh.
Check out the trailer below:
Midsommar hits theaters July 3.
Advertisement