It feels like we've been waiting just about a lifetime for a new season of New Girl — ever since that upsetting finale aired eight months ago. Luckily, the show will be returning for its last hurrah soon, offering up eight episodes to bid farewell to the coolest roommates we've known. And while we don't know much about what's coming next, we do know that Russell “Fancyman” Shiller will make a comeback, baby Schmidt should be past the terrible twos, and... Jess gets a piercing?
According to Hannah Simone (who plays Cece), we can count on at least one major surprise in the new season: Zooey Deschanel's character Jess has nose ring. Simone's latest Instagram revealed that apparently the new season won't just include Winston (Lamorne Morris) carrying out some more terrible pranks, but also Jess rocking a trendy facial piercing: "Season 7 is all nose rings and exploding cigars."
But how will the quirky and fun-loving protagonist pull off body jewellery that's so blatantly out of character? The expected time jump might explain a few things. Given that the final series will pick up three years into the future, we have a theory: Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess are thriving as a couple, but after she tells him to grow up — again — he responds that she should act on her inhibitions. Is it possible that Nick's child-like inclinations rub off on his girlfriend, convincing her to get the edgy piercing? Call us biased, but we'd watch that episode.
While there's no official return date for New Girl's last season, fans are predicting it will return to Fox some time in 2018. Until then, we suggest keeping a close eye on the cast's social media accounts — from what we can tell, that's where all the best spoilers come from.
