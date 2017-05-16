When it comes to putting on sweatpants and watching New Girl, time flies — literally. Deadline reports that the last season of New Girl will jump three years into the future, putting another twist on an already atypical season.
While there was speculation that the season 6 finale was the last episode, earlier this week we discovered that we'd be getting one more season of the Fox show — with a major catch. There will only be eight episodes in season 7, and now news of this time jump confirms it will be unlike any season that came before.
Many thought the show would end after the last season because it tied up so many loose ends (Jess and Nick, Cece and Schmidt, Winston and his father, etc.), but now a three year time jump means the final plot is anyone's guess. According to Deadline, the final season is slated to feature "major milestones" for all of the main characters, leading up to one big one in the series finale.
"Obviously, Jess and Nick ended where they ended and we want to look at that and figure out how to make that play in some more interesting way. I think there’s still stuff that has to be done with all the characters," executive producer David Finkel told Entertainment Weekly. "In a world where Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone) and Winston (Lamorne Morris) and Jess have all sort of found the thing that they've been looking for, at least in their work lives, that Nick’s still on his road is interesting. I think there's a lot of fun to be had there."
News of the final renewal came from actor Jake Johnson himself, who tweeted the details on Mother's Day.
#NewGirl has been picked up for 8 final episodes! Very excited to be able to finish what we started. Also Happy Mother's Day, ladies.— jake johnson (@MrJakeJohnson) May 14, 2017
There's currently no news about when the final episodes will come to TV, but at least now we know the show will be getting the send off it deserves.
