Plus, the callbacks to the pilot in last night's episode felt rushed and out of place. It was nice to hear "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life" again, but I don't see why that was a turning point in Jess' decision to run back to Nick; in the original scene, the song represented all of Jess' new roommates willingness to incorporate her into the group. I appreciated the return of the "Schmidt happens" hat, but it was nothing compared to the nostalgia of the Season Five finale.