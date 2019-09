Nick and Jess were a will they/won't they couple — okay, fine, more like a "when will they" couple — for New Girl's first season. The pair finally kissed in Season 2, and they eventually dated and fell in love, only to break up again, but stay roommates. (At this point, you'd think Jess would have moved out of the loft. She's gone on to become a vice principal and now a principal — surely she has enough money to stop living with the guys she found on Craigslist.)