Jake Johnson might have just spilled the beans on whether Fox is going to cancel or renew New Girl.
The sitcom is currently in its sixth season — and if Johnson's words to The Daily Beast are any indication, that might be the end of the road.
"Fox won't tell us [whether the show will be renewed]," Johnson, who plays New Girl's Nick Miller, said in an interview published Sunday. "But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be okay."
Johnson is playing coy, but does that mean we can expect a Nick/Jess (Zooey Deschanel) reunion from the Season 6 finale?
Advertisement
Nick and Jess were a will they/won't they couple — okay, fine, more like a "when will they" couple — for New Girl's first season. The pair finally kissed in Season 2, and they eventually dated and fell in love, only to break up again, but stay roommates. (At this point, you'd think Jess would have moved out of the loft. She's gone on to become a vice principal and now a principal — surely she has enough money to stop living with the guys she found on Craigslist.)
In Season 6, Jess dated Cece's ex Robby (Nelson Franklin) — yes, the same one who once thought "White Guy Power" was an appropriate joke to make. They ended up breaking up when they found out they were third cousins. (If you haven't been keeping up with New Girl, well, you've missed a lot.)
We'll keep awaiting an official announcement from Fox about New Girl's fate. And we'll keep our hopes up that when the finale airs on April 4, the sixth season will end with Nick and Jess getting together. If everyone else in the loft gets a happy ending, it's only fair that these two do, too.
Advertisement