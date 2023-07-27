How Concert Fashion Took Over Fandom In 2023

Before social media, concert fashion was shared only between friends on the night of the show and memorialised through disposable cameras. Now, on TikTok, fashion fandom takes on a whole new life. Similar to Instagram’s sepia-filled early days, it started with people showing off their looks on concert day but has since extended its lifetime beyond the stadium as fans post videos about concert outfit ideas, shopping hauls, the DIY process and GRWMs that build hype as the tour gets closer and closer to your city. "Many big stadium tours these days get announced with massive lead time so making costumes is a way to channel all the physical energy and excitement in the build-up to the big day," says Williams. "[To] feel as if you are somehow 'giving back' to an artist by matching their creativity with your own physical labour of artistic love."