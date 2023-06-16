“The first time I came across this, it was spritzed onto a blotter at a perfume event, so I wasn’t aware of the celebrity name behind it. The all-encompassing spices, creamy vanilla, and rich woody notes were like breathing in luxury, which convinced me it was either a Le Labo or Byredo creation. It wasn’t until I received three separate compliments on the way home (unprecedented for London, as no one talks to each other on the Tube) that I realised I had to have it. When I found out it was Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum, I was surprised, to say the least. Call me a snob, but so many celebrity perfumes I’ve tried in the past have smelled the same (tooth-achingly sweet or so citrusy, they remind me of bathroom cleaner). This is something else — and it lasts for hours on the skin, getting warmer and cosier as the day goes on. “ - Jacqueline Kilikita, Acting Beauty Director