“For anyone that knows me in real life, this is no surprise ( I’m a massive Swiftie ), but I’m not so much of a fan that I would like a perfume just because of the name on the bottle. Simply put, Wonderstruck smells really, really good. It’s hard to describe, but it smells exactly like ‘Enchanted’, the song that inspired it. It’s fruity and floral, sweet without being Britney Spears’ Fantasy levels of saccharine, opening with sparkling green notes of apple blossom and freesia before drying down into warm vanilla, musky amber, sandalwood and peach. I imagine it smells just like stepping through a magic mirror into an enchanted, chandelier-strewn forest in an abnormally large princess ball gown — exactly as Taylor did in the perfume’s advert . So basically, my dream day out. Part of its draw is the nostalgia attached to my Wonderstruck-fragranced teen years (it was released in 2011 to coincide with the release of Taylor’s third studio album, Speak Now), but I still feel it stands the test of time. When occasionally spritzed for a very special night out, Wonderstruck feels fresh, magical, and enticing. It doesn’t dry down to anything too powdery or cloying, has amazing staying power, and is always guaranteed to get compliments. Whilst I carefully savor my OG Wonderstruck collection (I’ve topped up thanks to eBay) and pray that the announcement of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) brings Wonderstruck EDP (Taylor’s Version), I’ll be dipping my toes into the wild world of TikTok-approved dupes . According to the internet, Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb and Bath & Body Works’ Gingham Vibrant are strong contenders.”- Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer & Content Producer