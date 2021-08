“I’m just very into making ultimate pop music, and the whole album is is very contrasting from how I'm feeling now ,” she continues. “I’m exploring what it means to be a pop star on a major label in a not very current way. And that's really fun to me. There are a couple of songs that have have stayed as a part of this new project. And to be honest, the meaning of them hasn't changed. I mean, they were all kind of about sex . And that's still been quite constant for me throughout the pandemic [the singer lives with boyfriend Huck Kwong]. With the way that I feel about myself and my sexuality and romance, the pandemic hasn't changed that too much. For me, it just didn't feel like what I needed to say at that moment in time, it actually feels more, now. The idea of leaving my house, going back out into the world, wearing provocative clothes, dancing all night, that kind of equates more to the music that I was making before the pandemic.”