12 Podcasts Which Aren't About Women Being Murdered

If you're anything like me, your media consumption for the past couple of years has been almost exclusively true crime.
From Serial to Making a Murderer, The Jinx to Casefile, true crime has taken over mainstream media. All of a sudden it wasn't weird to list your "favourite" serial killers during your lunch break, or discuss the finer details of the Manson family killings at the pub. Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer mugs appeared on Etsy, while made-for-entertainment portrayals of famous murders started winning Emmys.
We've become so desensitised to the whole true crime genre that we willingly download podcasts in which some guy, recording from his bedroom, will graphically describe the bloody death of some poor (more often than not) woman, child or member of the LGBTQ+ community.
But like, why? I'm no expert, but I reckon in a time when we're losing it over all the awful things that are happening in the world, filling our ears with an account of a child being dismembered with a kitchen knife doesn't exactly go hand in hand with self-care. Also, while it's important to remember the dead, consuming their murders for entertainment is, well, crass.
And so I deleted every true crime podcast from my phone. New Year, new me and all that. Only good vibes. That sort of thing.
The only trouble was, I had nothing left to listen to. I faced the uphill task of rebuilding my library. Luckily, the R29 team, many of whom are also falling out of love with murdery podcasts, were here to help.
If you, too, want a murder-free podcast library, click through to find some more wholesome recommendations.
