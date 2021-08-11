And who better to go down the rabbit hole with the guests than an artist who made headlines last year with how I’m feeling now, a pandemic album crafted at breakneck speed in its entirety during lockdown. A vulnerable undertaking truly of its time (captured on her documentary Alone Together), it saw her fully immerse her fans in the blood, sweat and tears that are instrumental in the making of such a dizzying endeavour, directly communicating with them over Zoom and even allowing them to contribute stitched-together visuals. Pounding club-pop anthems foreshadowed better times ahead on a sweaty dance floor; lyrics resonated with those separated from their loved ones; and for workaholic Charli, a record of true originality and an explosive expression of love for those in her life. Music – for its creator and consumer – has long been a lifeline, and this was the jumping-off point.