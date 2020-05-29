Story from Entertainment

The 1975’s Matty Healy Accused Of Using Black Lives Matter To Promote His Music

Kathryn Lindsay
PHOTO: Lorne Thomson/Redferns.
The 1975's Matt Healy has deactivated his Twitter account after being criticised by fans for promoting his music while speaking about Black Lives Matter and the murder of George Floyd.
"If you truly believe that 'ALL LIVES MATTER' you need to stop facilitating the end of black ones," he tweeted, along with a link to The 1975's "Love It If We Made It," per Metro.
Healy has often spoken out about politics, and while the song contains lyrics about the death of black men and mass incarceration, many felt his decision to direct people to a white man's voice was inappropriate, and he swiftly deleted the tweet. He then reportedly wrote, "Sorry I did not link my song in that tweet to make it about me it’s just that the song is literally about this disgusting situation and speaks more eloquently than I can on Twitter."
Advertisement
He then tweeted his original message again, followed by the link to the "Love It If We Made It" music video, before deleting his account, according to Metro. The singer did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
His decision to deactivate only angered fans more.
However, he has continued to post passionately on Instagram about the issue, directing fans to a Change.org petition demanding justice for Floyd.
"Now was that so hard," one fan commented.
You can sign the petition here and donated to Floyd's family here.
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series