As any concert-loving fangirl or music festival devotee worth their weight in Ticketmaster presale codes, blister plasters and DIYed costumes knows, not all concert and festival bags are made equal. You need something small and compact enough to fit your venue’s size restrictions: most British stadiums and arenas and day festivals specify an A4 bag policy, which are bags no bigger than 29.7cm x 21cm x 21cm, but some ask for A5, which are bags no bigger than approximately 21cm x 15cm. But of course, you also don’t want to piss off those around you (there’s nothing worse than being bruised and battered by someone’s bulky backpack while in a packed crowd). But given that it’ll take you hours to get home after, you also need something big enough to carry all the essentials (backup power bank, phone, purse, tissues, earplugs, hand sanitiser, emergency plasters and painkillers, camera…). Not to mention you’ll want to go full hands-free, carefree sports mode when your favourite song plays — so, a crossbody situation that doesn’t dig into and rub against your sweaty skin and that won’t irritate your outfit (a big consideration if your costume is majority sequin-based). I would also add material choice to the list of considerations. Whether it’s a sudden downpour, rogue pint of lukewarm beer or your own tears, you need something that is water resistant, wipe down or easily washable.