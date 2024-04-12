Spill Your GUTS In These Olivia Rodrigo Tour Outfits

There's just something about iconic pop stars writing hauntingly beautiful, folky songs for The Hunger Games franchise and wearing an equally ethereal white dress in the music video (see also, Taylor Swift's "Safe & Sound"). If you've also had your heart set on Olivia's corseted style from "Can't Catch Me Now", you're in luck — I've found plenty of dupes. Ideally, you would wear yours barefoot to run through the woods ("I'm in the trees, I'm in the breeze, my footsteps on the ground..." etc, etc) but that's not always practical. So, if you're frolicking through a city or dressing for the GUTS tour, its time to pull on a pair of brown leather cowboy or biker boots for a rustic vibe.