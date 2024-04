Spill Your GUTS In These Olivia Rodrigo Tour Outfits

Ever thought about getting back with your ex? So has Olivia — if we are to believe the tale she weaves in “Bad Idea Right?”. Here, we found pieces nearly identical to the ones she wore in the music video, in which she leaves a house party to head to her ex’s apartment. Sure, you can always opt for a revenge dress , but we love the more unexpected pairing of a fuzzy cropped sweater with a sparkly sequin mini skirt like Olivia. Her stylist for the video, Danielle Goldberg has since revealed that the unusual combination is in fact a well informed homage to several iconic 90s and early 2000s films: Jennifer Love Hewitt's baby blue top in Can't Hardly Wait (1998) and Liv Tyler's baby blue fuzzy jumper in Empire Records (1995).