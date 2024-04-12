ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Shopping
ADVERTISEMENT

Spill Your GUTS In These Olivia Rodrigo Tour Outfits

Esther Newman, Victoria Montalti
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 15:55
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
“If I told you how much I think about her, you’d think I was in love!” These lyrics are from Olivia Rodrigo’s new single, “Obsessed,” but are also the perfect way to describe how I feel about the Grammy Award-winning artist. Last month, the superstar released five new tracks on her sophomore album GUTS. From the feel-good "So American" track that serves as Olivia's first optimistic love song, to the melancholy “Scared of My Guitar” ballad that demonstrates the songwriter’s vulnerability, each of Olivia's new songs has a distinct vibe and aesthetic; all while being true to the singer’s emo-angsty, hard-and-soft, ‘90s-tinged sound.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Inspired by these new tracks and ahead of Olivia's UK tour (which hits our shores in May), I curated an outfit guide for every GUTS song; concert-perfect outfits that are just as tongue-in-cheek as her lyrics, as well as looks that mimic her ultra-stylised music video looks.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"All-American Bitch" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Many can relate to being put in a box by society, and Olivia has given us the perfect pop-punk princess anthem (à la Avril Lavigne and early days Paramore) we needed to reclaim our power. To channel this song, take inspiration from O-Rod herself when she performed it on SNL; flipping the good girl script on a sweet ‘60s-inspired Peter Pan collar dress and matching bloomers (because you've got "class and integrity just like a goddamn Kennedy") with not-so-school knee-high stockings and grungy Dr. Martens Mary Jane platforms. You can also pull from the “Coca-Cola bottles that I only use to curl my hair” lyric and buy yourself a kitschy soda can bag. Maybe just give the smeared cake approach a miss this time.
Sugar Thrillz
Class President Mini Dress
£29.00£58.00
Dolls Kill
Joanie
Zooey Embroidered Collar Dress - Pink
£30.00£60.00
Joanie
KILLSTAR
Every Mourning Collar Dress
£33.99£45.00
KILLSTAR
Archive At UO
Pink Lace Bloomer Shorts
£29.00
Urban Outfitters
Intimately
Feeling For Lace Shorties
£44.00
Free People
techblacken
Women's Frilly Lace Panties
£8.99
eBay
Dr Martens
Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Boots In Black
£200.00
DR MARTENS
ASOS DESIGN
Rib Knee High Socks In White
£5.00
ASOS
WonderMolly
Coca-cola Can Bag - Red
£37.46
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Bad Idea Right?" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Ever thought about getting back with your ex? So has Olivia — if we are to believe the tale she weaves in “Bad Idea Right?”. Here, we found pieces nearly identical to the ones she wore in the music video, in which she leaves a house party to head to her ex’s apartment. Sure, you can always opt for a revenge dress, but we love the more unexpected pairing of a fuzzy cropped sweater with a sparkly sequin mini skirt like Olivia. Her stylist for the video, Danielle Goldberg, has since revealed that the unusual combination is in fact a well informed homage to several iconic 90s and early 2000s films: Jennifer Love Hewitt's baby blue top in Can't Hardly Wait (1998) and Liv Tyler's baby blue fuzzy jumper in Empire Records (1995).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
To complete your look, throw on a red heart pendant necklace, ripped, sheer rights, white tank top over a red bra and classic Converse high-tops. Again, slushy stains are optional.
Forever 21
Fuzzy Ombre Cropped Sweater
£22.00£32.00
Forever 21
Monki
Fluffy Knitted Boat Neck Sweater
£24.99
Monki
ASOS DESIGN
Fitted Jumper With Grown On Neck
£21.00£28.00
ASOS
Festival Heaven
Sparkly Sequined Shorts
£15.99
Festival Heaven
cider
Sequin Mid Waist Mini Skirt
£22.00
Cider
Maje
Sequinned Mini Shorts
£103.00£129.00
Farfetch
Victoria's Secret Pink
Lace Unlined Triangle Bralette
£14.00£26.00
Victoria's Secret
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star
£40.00
Converse
ASOS DESIGN
Mid Length Cord Necklace With Red Puff Heart
£9.00
ASOS
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Vampire" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

While Olivia wears a white strapless ruffle dress in her “Vampire” music video which gradually gets bloodied as the singer tries to flee a crowd of pursuers, we’re pulling inspiration from her crimson red 2024 Grammys performance gown instead. It's all about the drama with this one — match the energy of the pop-rock-gothic piano ballad with silk, satin or lace. Basically, anything a vampire would kill to wear. For a truly thematic look, I would add in a blood-stained pearl choker, a vampire-inspired graphic tee, or even make a nod to one of pop culture's favourite bloodsuckers (Twilight's Bella and Edward, or Buffy's Spike and Angel). “Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire" indeed!
cider
Satin V-neck Lace Trim Midi Dress Curve & ...
£23.90
Cider
Only Tall
Mesh Maxi Skirt In Red And Black Swirl
£18.20£26.00
ASOS
For Love & Lemons
Casey Maxi Dress
£258.00
Free People
SHINELIZE
Bloody Pearl Necklace
£29.97£39.96
Etsy
KINBOM
Long Lace Gloves
£5.49
Amazon
Printerval
Olivia Rodrigo Vampire T-shirt
£9.99£14.27
Printerval
cider
Satin V-neck Lace Trim Mini Dress Curve & ...
£22.00
Cider
HotGirlsSnore
Twilight Iconic Retro Graphic Baby Tee
£20.00
Etsy
Monki
Asymmetric Ruffle Detail Midi Dress In Red
£22.50£50.00
ASOS
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Lacy" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Rather than taking on Olivia's persona in her jealousy-drenched ballad, channel the angelic Lacy by pulling directly from the lyrics. “Eyes white as daisies” — opt for a yellow babydoll dress with dainty flower embellishments. “Like ribbons in your hair, I’m tangled all in knots” — cart up some hair bows (the 2024 “it” accessory that’s not going anywhere). “Skin like puff pastry” — a cake-shaped bag works, right? “Like perfume that you wear, I linger all the time” — spritz on some unabashedly sweet perfume. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Still not sure how to translate "Lacy" sartorially? Look to Olivia's own wardrobe. Whilst promoting GUTS, some of her favourite outfit combinations included super sweet floral mini dresses paired with platform Mary Janes, and puffy headbands.
Free People
Buttercup Embroidered Mini Dress
£158.00
Free People
FakesCakess
Pink Fake Cake Cherry Handbag
£33.99£39.99
Etsy
Lace & Beads
Petite Exclusive Ruched Tulle Mini Dress I...
£60.00£80.00
ASOS
cider
Square Neck Strawberry Graphic Ruched Mini...
£14.00
Cider
Marc Jacobs
Daisy Love Eau De Toilette 30ml
£52.00
Look Fantastic
Curried Myrrh
Picnic In The Park Bow
£78.00
Free People
Zatchels
Handmade Leather Daisy Barrel Bag - Pastel...
£60.00£65.00
Wolf & Badger
Free People
Petite Bow
£10.00
Free People
cider
V-neck Button Flower Cardigan
£25.00
Cider
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Ballad of A Homeschooled Girl" GUTS Tour inspired outfit

"Ballad of A Homeschooled Girl" is the second song Olivia plays on the GUTS tour after her "Bad Ideas Right?" intro — a riotous, punky sucker punch of a start exploring feelings of social alienation. For the first few songs on tour, she wears this shimmering silver two-piece with fishnet tights, platform Dr Martens and a chunky silver charm necklace. Replicating this look is a fun and easy nod to your fave.
If it's the song itself that you want to channel, consider styling a modern, more mature version of a school uniform. That could mean pairing a cropped cardigan with a pleated mini skirt and Mary Jane flats. After all, no one does back-to-school like pop princesses (see Britney Spears' in the "Baby One More Time" music video).
cider
Sequin Asymmetrical Split Tube Top Curve &...
£21.00
Cider
Scraffs
Star T Bar Chain Necklace
£28.00
Etsy
cider
Sequin Mid Waist Mini Skirt Curve & Plus
£22.00
Cider
Urban Outfitters
Uo Blue Eyelet Ring Mini Kilt
£16.00£49.00
Urban Outfitters
Bailey Rose
Bandeau Y2k Mini Pleated Dress With Belt D...
£17.50£43.00
ASOS
cider
Woven Mid Rise Check Pleated Skirt Curve &...
£25.00
Cider
shop 4 products
EGO
Bandeau Crop Top In Iridescent Silver Sequin
£11.00£16.00
Ego
cider
Sequin Zipper Up Crop Cami Top
£14.00
Cider
EGO
High Waist Mini Bodycon Skirt In Iridescen...
£12.00£17.00
Ego
cider
Sequin Mid Waist Mini Skirt
£22.00
Cider
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Making The Bed" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

No, this song isn’t literally about making a bed, but we’re going with that theme for an outfit option. Wear a luxe feather-trimmed, silky satin or funky patterned pyjama set or style up a pair of boyfriend style boxers for the cosiest of looks (no need to worry about post-concert aches and pains here!). Finishing touches? Feather adorned or extra fuzzy slippers — you already know you're probably going to be packing a second pair of going-home shoes anyway.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Its 9pm
Frenchie Wobbly Star Pink
£150.00
Its 9pm
Sleeper
Pom Kitten Heel Mules With Feathers In Pink
£285.00
Sleeper
Their Nibs
Womens Satin Frill Pyjamas Strawberries & ...
£38.00
Their Nibs
Intimately
Cloud Nine Boxers
£28.00
Free People
designsbypatpick
Olivia Rodrigo Making The Bed Song Lyrics ...
£22.22£29.64
Etsy
Piglet In Bed
Warm Blue Gingham Linen Pyjama Shorts
£49.00
Piglet In Bed
cider
Woven Collar Butterfly Pocket Pajama Blous...
£10.00£17.00
Cider
SkinnyDip London
Pink Fluffy Heart Cross Over Slippers
£25.00
Skinnydip London
Damson Madder
Maria Pj Set - Cotton Poplin
£85.00
Damson Madder
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Logical" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

As Olivia puts it, “Love is never logical.” With themes of confrontation, gaslighting and heartbreak, your outfit should match the heart-versus-mind energy. And what’s better than a cheeky graphic T-shirt with a heart-on-sleeve message? Better yet, match the energy with heart-printed everything (dresses, denim, shoes... You name it).
For a tour-inspired look, at this point of the show Olivia has donned a sparkly, disc-sequin, chainmail style dress over a black two piece. All the better shinier to sit upon a floating moon and fly across the arena like the (rock)star she is.
Sugar Thrillz
Plus Rise And Fall Mesh Dress - Pink/red
£21.00£41.00
Dolls Kill
kozykozy
Love Is Never Logical, Olivia Rodrigo Guts...
£23.86
Etsy
Tara Jarmon
Josefa Ecru With Black Polka Hearts Skirt
£250.00
Tara Jarmon
Karen Millen
Mirrored Disc Side Split Maxi Dress
£143.65£169.00
KAREN MILLEN
Amy Lynn
Festival Gigi Metallic Heart Disc Mini Dre...
£54.00£119.00
ASOS
SheIn
Plus Size Gorgeous Silver Metallic Cross B...
£31.19£38.99
SheIn
HotGirlsSnore
Dump Him Pink Graphic Baby Tee
£20.00
Etsy
Alice + Olivia
Karrie Embroidered Heart Cutout Jean In Blue
£545.00
Alice + Olivia
Converse
Converse X Comme Des Garçons Play Chuck 70
£140.00
Converse
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Get Him Back!" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia loves wordplay, from her interpretation of “guts” (feeling gutsy, spilling your guts, hating your guts, etc.) to her single “Get Him Back!” Sure, she wants to get her ex back… but only to make him suffer like she did. Copy her tour look with a gutsy graphic tank and bedazzled tights (alas, the microphone probably won't get past arena security).
For a more understated, everyday outfit, I'm looking to the music video for this track in which Olivia wore a white baby tee, floral mini skirt and (of course) her fave shoe choice, black platform boots. It's the perfect mix of soft-meets-hard that matches the ironic song title.
Minga London
Fairy Girl Vest Top
£9.00£30.00
Minga London
Ameri-Camden
Future Milf Vest In White
£15.00
Ameri-Camden
GalvestonAirbrush
Custom Airbrush White Ribbed Crop Tank Top
£40.43£44.93
Etsy
Minga London
In The Stars Fishnet Tights
£18.00
Minga London
cider
Star Decor Fishnet Tights
£4.90
Cider
cider
Star Decor Fishnet Tights
£4.90
Cider
Romwe
Kawaii Plus Size Women's Letter & Cherry P...
£7.49
Romwe
Urban Outfitters
Uo Dead Inside Tank Top
£26.00
Urban Outfitters
shopHotHoney
Ribbed Tank With Hot Damn Vintage Inspired...
£27.96
Etsy
The Frolic Plus
Tiered Mini Skirt Co-ord In Vintage Bloom ...
£9.50£30.00
ASOS
Archive At UO
Mushroom Pointelle Rara Mini Skirt
£34.00
Urban Outfitters
Motel Rocks
Athalia Mini Skirt In Wild Rose Blue
£35.00
Motel Rocks
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Love Is Embarrassing" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

The line “I’m planning out my wedding with some guy I’m never marrying” stuck with me on this one, so I reckon a playful, punk-rock bridal-esque look works wonders; even better, wear your your heart on your sleeve (literally) with more heart motifs to match the bruised energy of this banger. Just be sure to toughen up the jilted vibe with Olivia's signature fishnet tights and combat boots to remind your ex who really has the power in this dynamic.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Tour-wise, for this track Olivia wears a sequinned black two piece (bra top and micro shorts). This look is super easy to mimic and make your own.
ASOS LUXE Curve
Corseted Cotton Poplin Mini Dress With Con...
£51.00£85.00
ASOS
Hell Bunny
Aphrodite Mini Dress
£64.99
Hell Bunny
Never Fully Dressed
White Heart Flocked Billie Dress
£39.00£89.00
Never Fully Dressed
shop 4 products
cider
Sequin Zipper Up Crop Cami Top
£14.00
Cider
Bonprix
Sequin Party Shorts
£35.00
Freemans
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Black Velvet Sequin Bardot Top
£15.25£22.00
Pretty Little Thing
Bonprix
Sequin Party Shorts
£35.00
Curvissa
ASOS LUXE
Heart Lace Detail Skater Dress In White
£45.00£90.00
ASOS
Farm Rio
Painted Hearts Off-white Straps Maxi Dress
£290.00
Farm Rio
Ownci
Strapless Heart Bustier Mini Dress In White
£129.00£139.00
Ownci
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"The Grudge" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Is “The Grudge” your cry-in-the-car song? Welcome to the club. It has a combo of anger and betrayal, and a blend of toughness and sadness. Replicate that juxtaposition with an outfit that plays with contrasting textures. Pair a sheer, romantic lace top with edgy leather trousers, or better yet — find yourself an asymmetric dress that combines black lace, satin and velvet all at once.
cider
Mesh Floral Lace Trim Maxi Dress
£26.90
Cider
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Mini Dress With Button Front Detail In Vel...
£55.50£65.00
ASOS
Topshop
Premium Panelled Cami Slip Dress
£45.50£75.00
ASOS
Lamoda
All I Need Chunky Platform Ankle Boots
£54.40£68.00
Lamoda
JW PEI
Arlene Heart Shaped Bag - Black
£100.00
JW PEI
Lamoda
Cross Your Heart Chunky Ankle Creeper Boots
£45.50£65.00
Lamoda
Stradivarius
Wide-leg Leather Effect Trousers
£29.99
Stradivarius
Yours
Curve Black Faux Leather Wide Leg Dad Trou...
£22.99
Yours
Topshop
Faux Leather Straight Leg Trouser In Black
£32.50£46.00
ASOS
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Pretty Isn't Pretty" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

When I listen to "Pretty Isn’t Pretty” — a sadly all-too-relatable song about insecurities and attempting to cover them up — I imagine a sad pageant queen or a despondent rom-com character of the 80s, John Hughes kind. So, for this song I'm paying homage to Molly Ringwald's insecure Sixteen Candles character with poofy, bubblegum-pink prom dresses and plenty of feminine details (bows and floral corsages). All the better to dress up your unique, natural beauty (and to dance along to this sad-bop of a tune).
Selkie
The Angel Delight Puff Dress
£199.00
Selkie
Simply Be
Georgette Frill Skater Dress
£22.80£38.00
Simply Be
cider
Heart Graphic Bowknot Mini Dress Curve & Plus
£28.00
Cider
En Route Jewelry
Hearts Hair Claw
£7.00
En Route Jewelry
Free People
Melody Choker
£32.00
Free People
Mary Frances
Beaded Crossbody Phone Bag
£88.00
Free People
Oh Polly
Embellished Floral-appliqué Lace-up Mini D...
£110.00
Oh Polly
Free People
Mallory Mini Dress
£188.00
Free People
cider
Velvet Square Neck Rosette Ruffle Hem Mini...
£26.90
Cider
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Teenage Dream" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

In “Teenage Dream,” Olivia, now 21, sings about her final year as a “teen." So, what better than honouring your teen years with your outfit? Whether that's the more subtle teenage trends of yore (Y2K inspired graphics, 2010s Tumblr core Indie Sleaze, youthful butterfly motifs, childlike jelly shoes and chunky Mary Janes), or the literal; friendship bracelets, personalised birth year necklaces, and on-the-nose "Teenage Dream" fan made merch. (Don't forget, Olivia isn't the only pop star with an iconic song with this name — Katy Perry did it first).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sour Cherry
Wilderness Pink And Blue Gummy Bear Earrings
£6.00
Sour Cherry
elliesdiybracelets
Teenage Dream Bracelet - Olivia Rodrigo
£11.00
Etsy
Charles & Keith
Fia See-through Geometric Mules - Light Pink
£59.00£99.00
Charles & Keith
coquettecat
Teenage Dream Vintage Heart Cake Women's T...
£17.59£21.99
Etsy
Altstop
Teenage Dream Deluxe Tee
£29.98
Etsy
PrintAddictES
Where's My Fcking Teenage Dream T-shirt Ol...
£32.14
Etsy
Prya
Birth-year Necklace (custom)
£24.00£32.00
Prya
Lamoda
Ring Me Chunky Mary Jane Shoes
£40.60£58.00
Lamoda
Sour Cherry
Wilderness Rainbow Butterfly Earrings
£6.00
Sour Cherry
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Obsessed" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Never afraid of screaming out all the dark, embarrassing things we’ve all thought before, Olivia sings about comparing herself to her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend — and the very relatable obsession she has with her. If you want an edgy outfit that mimics the music video’s costume, wear a black tulle dress paired with a heart-pendant choker, red crew socks and chunky Mary Janes. Very important, don't forget your pageant queen style sash for whatever girlfriend you are. My vote?: 'The one that got away.' (You can get them personalised here).
For a tour-inspired look, Olivia switches things up with a red hot sequin playsuit at this point in the show. As ever, you can't go wrong with some sparkle, whatever you choose to wear for your GUTS gig.
Lulus
Dreamy Celebration Black Tulle Bustier Swi...
£94.00
Lulus
Hollo Molly
Pretty Snowflake Tulle Mini Dress
£115.00
Hello Molly
Lace & Beads Plus
Off Shoulder Ruffle Tulle Midaxi Dress In ...
£115.00
ASOS
Noughts & Kisses
Josie Red Sequin Top & Skirt Co Ord
£60.00£80.00
Noughts & Kisses
DRESSMEZEE
Secret Identity Halter Neck Sparkle Mini D...
£62.99
DRESSMEZEE
Kaiia
Structured Sequin Bandeau Mini Dress In Red
£36.00£45.00
ASOS
NocturneStreet
Black Onyx Heart Choker
£8.00
Etsy
New Look
Silver Velvet Heart Pendant Choker Necklace
£5.99
New Look
bgfd5_97
Punk Black Rope Chain Glass Heart Pendant ...
£3.98
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Girl I've Always Been" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Feeling misunderstood? But also proud of your true self? Then this bop is likely your favourite new GUTS song. A tough cookie deserves a wholesome-but-badass outfit to match their personality — matching the country twang in this song I've thinking a pop punk-meets-Western amalgamation. So, blue denim with interesting embroidery details, chunky, colourful cowboy boots, fringe jackets and statement sunglasses. Yeehaw meets Disney knees (If you know, you know).
The Hippie Shake
She's A Rainbow Embroidered Denim Flares
£69.30£99.00
The Hippie Shake
EGO
Strappy Waist Studded Detail Flared Jeans ...
£36.00
Ego
Romwe
Fairycore Plus Size Butterfly Embroidered ...
£28.74£33.34
SheIn
Dandelie
Platform Flower Boots Blue
£292.00
Dandelie
Free People
Flower Child Sunnies
£24.00
Free People
LeatherNasirArts
Ladies Fringe Vintage Style Leather Jacket...
£102.00
Etsy
Hell Bunny
Flower Power Jeans
£54.99
Hell Bunny
Driftwood
Farrah Embroidered Flare Jeans
£178.00
Free People
Hell Bunny
Molly Jeans
£64.99
Hell Bunny
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Scared of My Guitar" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Soft, delicate and vulnerable, this song has a quietness that makes us conjure up a visual of Olivia strumming her guitar in a wild flower meadow at sunset, wearing a sweet summer dress and tactile, homespun accessories (crochet, raffia, patchwork etc). I know, I know — it's just how my brain works... At least, this is how I'll be listening to the song all summer long (it's my favourite out of new bonus tracks btw).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Even if you don’t play the guitar, you could make a fun nod to the lyrics with a guitar pick necklace that represents your love of music (and this song), or a graphic band tee that calls to the long and illustrious lineage of other female musicians and their "right through to the heart" lyrics.
GiftsByWren
Fender Guitar Pick Necklace
£11.99
Etsy
Daydreamer
Fleetwood Mac Flower Tee
£88.00
Free People
EternallyEarrings
Pink Guitar Ribbon Hair Clip
£14.24
Etsy
Damson Madder
Macy Quilted Jacket - Patchwork Floral
£130.00
Damson Madder
Free People
Shea Solid Mini
£118.00
Free People
AmisosBandana
Daisy Green Crochet Bandana
£34.59£46.12
Etsy
Urban Outfitters
Uo Tennessee Baby T-shirt
£26.00
Urban Outfitters
BySolbags
Green Guitar Shaped Crossbody Bag
£91.93
Etsy
Daisy Street Plus
Linen Tierred Midi Skirt In White Ditsy Fl...
£12.00£33.00
ASOS
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Stranger" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

“Stranger” evokes the feeling of the weight of a past love coming off your chest, the realisation that all your pain has made you stronger and the hopefulness of a new beginning. Now, that’s pretty difficult to translate into an outfit, so we pulled from Olivia's storytelling of waking up in bed to all of these feelings and reflecting on her past relationship over a cup of coffee. So, that means comfy clothes only — all the better to wallow, ruminate and process (or at least bed rot and listen to GUTS on repeat).
free-est
Hailee Sweater Co-ord
£118.00
Free People
free-est
Vista Sweater Set
£108.00
Free People
Aarya Curve
Plus Size Purple 2 Piece Loungewear Co Ord...
£74.95
Aarya Curve
Jim Jam the Label
Oversized Heart Hoody
£38.00
Simply Be
Pretty Secrets
Oversized Hooded Lounge Dress
£25.60£32.00
Simply Be
Jim Jam the Label
Oversized Slogan Hoodie
£38.00
Simply Be
Simply Be
Pretty Secrets Tie Dye Lounge Set
£29.60£37.00
Simply Be
Cotton Traders
Woven Pj Set
£26.00£38.00
Cotton Traders
Nobody's Child
Satin Revere Long Sleeve Pj Set
£41.30£59.00
Simply Be
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"So American" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

We know and love Olivia for her relatable heartbreak bops, but the singer just released her first true love song in which she sounds happy and optimistic about her love life. Many have inferred that she’s singing about her current boyfriend, British actor Louis Partridge: “He says I'm so American.” For a literal interpretation, wear an American flag knit, blue jeans, retro-inspired sneakers, and an all American smile. After something more subtle? Stripe and star motifs, sporty styles, a red, white and blue colour palette, and Western imagery are your friends.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Denimist
Flag Sweater
£328.00
Free People
All American Needle
Pinch Hitter Baseball Hat
£32.00
Free People
Twisted Wunder
Clare Black Velvet Sequin Star Trouser
£59.00
Simply Be
Converse
Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas
£85.00
Converse
All American Needle
Big City Ball Cap
£32.00
Free People
All Original Retro Brand
Retro Sport Sweatshirt
£88.00
Free People
cider
Round Neckline Graphic Knitted Long Sleeve...
£22.90£28.00
Cider
ASOS DESIGN
Red Gingham Cami Dress With Contrast Trim
£26.00
ASOS
SoulfulSparksGifts
Coors Beer Baby Tee
£23.78£27.98
Etsy
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

"Can't Catch Me Now" inspired GUTS Tour outfit

There's just something about iconic pop stars writing hauntingly beautiful, folky songs for The Hunger Games franchise and wearing an equally ethereal white dress in the music video (see also, Taylor Swift's "Safe & Sound"). If you've also had your heart set on Olivia's corseted style from "Can't Catch Me Now", you're in luck — I've found plenty of dupes. Ideally, you would wear yours barefoot to run through the woods ("I'm in the trees, I'm in the breeze, my footsteps on the ground..." etc, etc) but that's not always practical. So, if you're frolicking through a city or dressing for the GUTS tour, its time to pull on a pair of brown leather cowboy or biker boots for a rustic vibe.
cider
Lace Mesh Scoop Neck Floral Midi Dress Cur...
£32.90
Cider
Eclat-Emporium
Chloe - Sexy Lace Dress
£44.99£70.00
Eclat-Emporium
House of CB
Carmen Gathered-cup Stretch Cotton-blend M...
£149.00
Selfridges
Ariat
Olena Western Boot
£180.00
Ariat
We The Free
Janey Engineer Boots
£448.00
Free People
Ariat
Round Up Remuda Western Boot
£165.00
Ariat
cider
Solid Sweetheart Corset Lace Up Ruffle Min...
£36.00
Cider
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress
£298.00
Reformation
free-est
Vivi Mini
£78.00
Free People

Finishing touches...

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour inspired makeup

A must have for any GUTS Tour makeup look? Glitter, glitter and more glitter! Bonus points if it's purple to match the album cover. I'll be including confetti like star face gems into my attempt.
Half Magic
Shimmer Eye Paint & Liner
£16.10£23.00
Beauty Bay
LLYJOYE
Gem Stickers For Crafts
£3.59£3.99
Amazon
Barry M
Glitter Rush Body Glitter - Ultraviolet
£4.81£8.99
123hairandbeauty

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS inspired letter rings

Whichever song you're inspired by, a GUTS Tour outfit isn't complete without some bold, chunky initial rings. Either spell out the album like Olivia, your own initials or an anagram of your fave track.
gozemreatelier
Antique Silver Initial Easily Adjustable Ring
£13.24£17.65
Etsy
zizijewellers
Gold Initial Ring
£17.44£22.36
Etsy
JHIALG
G U T S Rings
£3.41
Amazon

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT