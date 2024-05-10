Spill Your Guts: What To Wear To Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian Tour

Oh SOUR, the era that started it all. It's hard to believe that this album came out three years ago, since it has only gotten better with age. The cover is so memorable, from the vivid purple to the perfectly 2021 outfit, down to the stickers covering Rodrigo's face. For this look, all you need are some stickers, a plaid skirt and a pale singlet, but make sure to go heavy on the rings and necklaces.