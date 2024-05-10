ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
Spill Your Guts: What To Wear To Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian Tour

Victoria Montalti, Allie Daisy King
Last Updated 10May,2024, 4:57 am
Olivia Rodrigo has finally announced her long-anticipated Australian tour, and we might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-lo-lo-love. And now that we know we are getting an Aussie tour, we can start focusing on one of the most important parts of the night: our outfits, of course!
TikTok has made concert dressing a phenomenon, if you remember the impressive Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfits, or even all the stray feathers left over from feather boas at the Harry Styles concert in 2023.
Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo's songs, music videos, media appearances, red carpet fits, tour looks, and street style looks, we've curated an outfit guide that will have you ready to spill your guts in your fit!
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're An "Obsessed" Fan

Never afraid of screaming out all the dark, embarrassing things we’ve all thought before, Rodrigo sings about comparing herself to her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. If you want an edgy outfit that mimics the music video’s costume, wear a black tulle dress paired with a heart-pendant choker, red crew socks, and chunky Mary Janes. You and a group of friend could all wear white dresses with sashes adorned with titles like "MISS FIRST KISS" and "MISS THOUGHT SHE WAS THE ONE" for some extra drama.
shop 6 products
Lace & Beads Plus
Off Shoulder Ruffle Tulle Midaxi Dress In ...
$241.00
ASOS
Amazon Australia
10pcs White Sash
$15.99
Amazon Australia
Amazon Australia
Black Heart Necklace
$15.99
Amazon Australia
CHANCERY
Frankie Maxi Dress
$169.95
The Iconic
ASOS DESIGN
Off-shoulder Tulle Midi Dress With Tie Bac...
$90.00$150.00
ASOS
Baggu
Ribbed Sock - Candy Apple
$23.00
Pinky's Store
DashDividers_1_500x100

Outfit Inspo For The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A Fan Of Her "All-American Bitch" On SNL Outfit

Many can relate to being put in a box by society, and Rodrigo gave us the anthem we needed to reclaim our power. To channel this song, consider a sweet pink ‘60s-inspired Peter Pan collar dress because you've got "class and integrity just like a goddamn Kennedy." Then add some white knee-high socks covered in (fake) blood, and grungy Dr. Martens Mary Jane platforms. You can also take inspiration from this performance and wear some pink cake earrings.
shop 4 products
Dangerfield
Courtney Collar Dress Pink
$94.00
Myer
Dr. Martens
Eviee Sendal Leather Heeled Shoes
$319.99
Dr. Martens
eggplant and poppy
Birthday Cake Earrings
$20.00
eggplant and poppy
ASOS DESIGN
Knee High Socks With Bow In White
$10.50
ASOS
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're A "Bad Idea Right?" Fan

Ever thought about getting back with your ex? So has Rodrigo — if we are to believe her “Bad Idea Right?” story. Here, we found pieces nearly identical to the ones she wore in the music video, in which she leaves a house party to head to her ex’s apartment. Sure, you can always opt for a revenge dress, but we love the more unexpected pairing of a fuzzy cropped sweater with a sparkly sequin mini skirt like Rodrigo. To complete your look, throw on a red heart pendant necklace and classic Converse high-tops.
shop 6 products
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star
$150.00
Converse
Uniqlo
Crew Neck Long Sleeve Sweater
$39.90$49.90
Uniqlo
ASOS DESIGN
Red Puff Heart Cord Necklace
$13.50
ASOS
Suku Home
Blue Mist Sweater
$230.00
Suku Home
GUIZIO
Low Rise Sequin Skirt
$282.52
Revolve
Wolf & Badger
Moonlight Silver Disc Sequin Skirt
$380.00
Wolf & Badger
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're A SOUR Album Fan

Oh SOUR, the era that started it all. It's hard to believe that this album came out three years ago, since it has only gotten better with age. The cover is so memorable, from the vivid purple to the perfectly 2021 outfit, down to the stickers covering Rodrigo's face. For this look, all you need are some stickers, a plaid skirt and a pale singlet, but make sure to go heavy on the rings and necklaces.
shop 6 products
Redbubble
Sour Sticker Pack
$4.66
Redbubble
Ruby NZ
Vida Linen Mini Skirt
$78.00$185.00
Ruby NZ
BONDS
Bases Seamless Singlet
$39.99
BONDS
Ruby NZ
Lollo Tank
$146.00
Ruby NZ
Princess Highway
Gina Check A Line Skirt
$20.00$78.00
Princess Highway
Dangerfield
Tartan Mood Pleat Mini Skirt
$26.64$70.00
Dangerfield
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A GUTS Fan

For the GUTS tour, Olivia wears the most adorable collection of graphic tees, with some even correlating to the city she is in (case in point: her Carrie Bradshaw top for the New York show). If you want to look like your fave 'all-american bitch', rock a baby tee with a cute slogan on it with bedazzled star tights, sparkly shorts and a megaphone (in a cute tour way, not in a Sue Sylvester way) and voila! You look ready to get him back.
shop 6 products
High Heel Jungle
Glitter Star Sheer Tights
$55.00
The Iconic
House Of Priscilla
Silver Unisex Sequin Shorts
$65.00
House Of Priscilla
The Phantasy
I'm Just A Girl Baby Tank
$35.00
The Phantasy
The Phantasy
Pisces Princess Baby Tank
$35.00
The Phantasy
Amazon Australia
Audio Megaphone Bull Horn
$25.00
Amazon Australia
The Phantasy
I Heart Vampires Baby Tank
$35.00
The Phantasy
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're A "Lacy" Fan

Let's be real with ourselves — Lacy is, without a doubt, a coquette girlie, so pile on the lace and bows! “Like ribbons in your hair, I’m tangled all in knots” calls for some lace and hair bows (the 2024 “it” accessory that’s not going anywhere). “Like perfume that you wear, I linger all the time” — then spritz on some unabashedly sweet perfume (one that smells like vanilla perhaps, which gives "skin like puff pastry" vibes).
Kayali
Kayali Vanilla | 28
$235.00
Sephora Australia
SISTER Studios
Ribbon Clip
$24.00
SISTER Studios
SISTER Studios
Starr Lace White Skirt
$250.00
SISTER Studios
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A "Good 4 U" Fan

The music video for this certified banger has 472 million views, and it's not hard to understand why. This music video is a love letter to teen coming-of-age movies from Rodrigo's — and her audience's — youth. From the cheerleader outfit likely being a reference to Mandy Moore's iconic look as Lana in The Princess Diaries to the Jennifer's Body homage, there is no shortage of looks for you to emulate at the tour.
Hallow Cos
Cheerleader Uniform
$22.90
Hallow Cos
DancewearByDiana
Cheerleader Uniform
$230.00
Etsy
Amazon Australia
Black Faux Leather Long Gloves
$9.99$12.99
Amazon Australia
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A Fan Of Her 2023 VMAs Performance

This performance permanently altered the brain chemistry of many, and a large part of that is due to the Sandy Liang set Rodrigo donned for this performance. To get the look, grab some Converse, a red pleated skirt, a matching red top, and put on a red lip. Bonus points if you have a gaggle of backing dancers in matching pink sets.
Sandy Liang
Astra Skort In Red
$1020.30
Sandy Liang
L&T
Hunnie Halter Bralette Red
$30.00
Universal Store
Urban Renewal
Remade Solid Super Mini Pleated Skirt
$62.00$86.00
Urban Outfitters Australia
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Aussie Tour If You're A Fan Of The GUTS Album Cover

This album felt like a cultural reset. The aesthetic, the songwriting, the vocals and the branding were music marketing at its finest. The cover took the purple pop-punk princess vibes of the first album and made it more mature and timely. All you need for this super simple fit are a black corset, a purple bra, a red lip and some GUTS rings.
shop 4 products
Amazon Australia
Guts Ring Set
$8.47
Amazon Australia
Bras N Things
Alby Contour Bra - Purple
$26.99
Bras N Things
YOU+ALL
Black Corset Top Round Neck
$17.99$35.99
YOU+ALL
By.dyln
Anika Corset
$99.00
The Iconic
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're A "Vampire" Fan

While Rodrigo wears a white strapless ruffle dress in her “Vampire” music video, we’re pulling inspiration from her 2024 Grammys performance gown instead. For a going-out outfit, opt for a crimson slip dress or a romantic lace maxi dress that any, erm, vampire would kill to wear. Add some gothic flair with a blood-stained pearl choker.
Ruby NZ
Weirdly Slip
$293.00
Ruby NZ
Ginia
Silk Lace Slip
$270.00
Ginia
Lover
Rory Bias Cowl Neck Dress
$290.00
The Iconic
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A Fan Of Her GUTS Tour Silver Look

Silver sequins are starting to become synonymous with concert wear, from Beyonce to Taylor Swift, and now Olivia Rodrigo, you would be hard pressed to find a concert without a plethora of girlies looking like mirrorballs. If you want to match Rodrigo on stage, grab the sequins and some fishnets and then you're ready to rumble (or sing a song about heartbreak, whatever is easier).
shop 4 products
OW Collection
Sequin Top
$146.40$201.80
Revolve
OW Collection
Sequin Skirt
$215.26
Revolve
Derma Department
Galaxy Mini Dress
$299.00
The Iconic
Cazinc The Label
Empire Silver Sequin Shorts
$79.00$199.00
Cazinc The Label
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're A "Get Him Back!" Fan

Rodrigo loves wordplay, from her interpretation of “guts” (feeling gutsy, spilling your guts, hating your guts, etc.) to her single “Get Him Back!” Sure, she wants to get her ex back… but only to make him suffer like she did. Copy her music video look and throw on a white baby tee, orange plaid mini skirt and black platform boots for a soft-meets-hard outfit.
Windsor Smith
Screaming Black Platform Boots
$259.95
Windsor Smith
You + All
White Crop T Shirt Short Sleeve
$18.19$25.99
You + All
New Look
Check Tennis Skirt In Orange Pattern
$16.50$40.00
ASOS
DashDividers_1_500x100

What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A Fan Of Her GUTS Tour Black Leather Outfit

Rodrigo fans who grew up watching her on Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series would be shocked to see her punk-inspired outfit from her GUTS tour. To emulate this look, you can rock a leather co-ord, fishnets (made even better if they are are sparkly) and a punk princess essential, Dr Martens. We think this outfit is a good idea, right?
Dazie
Bowie High Waisted Pu Shorts
$79.99
The Iconic
High Heel Jungle
Star Struck Fishnet Tights
$45.00
The Iconic
Commando
Faux Leather Crop Top
$147.99
Revolve
DashDividers_1_500x100
