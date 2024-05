Spill Your Guts: What To Wear To Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian Tour

Ever thought about getting back with your ex? So has Rodrigo — if we are to believe her “Bad Idea Right?” story. Here, we found pieces nearly identical to the ones she wore in the music video, in which she leaves a house party to head to her ex’s apartment. Sure, you can always opt for a revenge dress , but we love the more unexpected pairing of a fuzzy cropped sweater with a sparkly sequin mini skirt like Rodrigo. To complete your look, throw on a red heart pendant necklace and classic Converse high-tops.