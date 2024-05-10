Spill Your Guts: What To Wear To Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian Tour

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Olivia Rodrigo has finally announced her long-anticipated Australian tour, and we might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-lo-lo-love. And now that we know we are getting an Aussie tour, we can start focusing on one of the most important parts of the night: our outfits, of course!
TikTok has made concert dressing a phenomenon, if you remember the impressive Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfits, or even all the stray feathers left over from feather boas at the Harry Styles concert in 2023.
Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo's songs, music videos, media appearances, red carpet fits, tour looks, and street style looks, we've curated an outfit guide that will have you ready to spill your guts in your fit!
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're An "Obsessed" Fan
Never afraid of screaming out all the dark, embarrassing things we’ve all thought before, Rodrigo sings about comparing herself to her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. If you want an edgy outfit that mimics the music video’s costume, wear a black tulle dress paired with a heart-pendant choker, red crew socks, and chunky Mary Janes. You and a group of friend could all wear white dresses with sashes adorned with titles like "MISS FIRST KISS" and "MISS THOUGHT SHE WAS THE ONE" for some extra drama.
Outfit Inspo For The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A Fan Of Her "All-American Bitch" On SNL Outfit
Many can relate to being put in a box by society, and Rodrigo gave us the anthem we needed to reclaim our power. To channel this song, consider a sweet pink ‘60s-inspired Peter Pan collar dress because you've got "class and integrity just like a goddamn Kennedy." Then add some white knee-high socks covered in (fake) blood, and grungy Dr. Martens Mary Jane platforms. You can also take inspiration from this performance and wear some pink cake earrings.
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're A "Bad Idea Right?" Fan
Ever thought about getting back with your ex? So has Rodrigo — if we are to believe her “Bad Idea Right?” story. Here, we found pieces nearly identical to the ones she wore in the music video, in which she leaves a house party to head to her ex’s apartment. Sure, you can always opt for a revenge dress, but we love the more unexpected pairing of a fuzzy cropped sweater with a sparkly sequin mini skirt like Rodrigo. To complete your look, throw on a red heart pendant necklace and classic Converse high-tops.
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're A SOUR Album Fan
Oh SOUR, the era that started it all. It's hard to believe that this album came out three years ago, since it has only gotten better with age. The cover is so memorable, from the vivid purple to the perfectly 2021 outfit, down to the stickers covering Rodrigo's face. For this look, all you need are some stickers, a plaid skirt and a pale singlet, but make sure to go heavy on the rings and necklaces.
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A GUTS Fan
For the GUTS tour, Olivia wears the most adorable collection of graphic tees, with some even correlating to the city she is in (case in point: her Carrie Bradshaw top for the New York show). If you want to look like your fave 'all-american bitch', rock a baby tee with a cute slogan on it with bedazzled star tights, sparkly shorts and a megaphone (in a cute tour way, not in a Sue Sylvester way) and voila! You look ready to get him back.
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're A "Lacy" Fan
Let's be real with ourselves — Lacy is, without a doubt, a coquette girlie, so pile on the lace and bows! “Like ribbons in your hair, I’m tangled all in knots” calls for some lace and hair bows (the 2024 “it” accessory that’s not going anywhere). “Like perfume that you wear, I linger all the time” — then spritz on some unabashedly sweet perfume (one that smells like vanilla perhaps, which gives "skin like puff pastry" vibes).
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A "Good 4 U" Fan
The music video for this certified banger has 472 million views, and it's not hard to understand why. This music video is a love letter to teen coming-of-age movies from Rodrigo's — and her audience's — youth. From the cheerleader outfit likely being a reference to Mandy Moore's iconic look as Lana in The Princess Diaries to the Jennifer's Body homage, there is no shortage of looks for you to emulate at the tour.
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A Fan Of Her 2023 VMAs Performance
This performance permanently altered the brain chemistry of many, and a large part of that is due to the Sandy Liang set Rodrigo donned for this performance. To get the look, grab some Converse, a red pleated skirt, a matching red top, and put on a red lip. Bonus points if you have a gaggle of backing dancers in matching pink sets.
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Aussie Tour If You're A Fan Of The GUTS Album Cover
This album felt like a cultural reset. The aesthetic, the songwriting, the vocals and the branding were music marketing at its finest. The cover took the purple pop-punk princess vibes of the first album and made it more mature and timely. All you need for this super simple fit are a black corset, a purple bra, a red lip and some GUTS rings.
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're A "Vampire" Fan
While Rodrigo wears a white strapless ruffle dress in her “Vampire” music video, we’re pulling inspiration from her 2024 Grammys performance gown instead. For a going-out outfit, opt for a crimson slip dress or a romantic lace maxi dress that any, erm, vampire would kill to wear. Add some gothic flair with a blood-stained pearl choker.
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A Fan Of Her GUTS Tour Silver Look
Silver sequins are starting to become synonymous with concert wear, from Beyonce to Taylor Swift, and now Olivia Rodrigo, you would be hard pressed to find a concert without a plethora of girlies looking like mirrorballs. If you want to match Rodrigo on stage, grab the sequins and some fishnets and then you're ready to rumble (or sing a song about heartbreak, whatever is easier).
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour If You're A "Get Him Back!" Fan
Rodrigo loves wordplay, from her interpretation of “guts” (feeling gutsy, spilling your guts, hating your guts, etc.) to her single “Get Him Back!” Sure, she wants to get her ex back… but only to make him suffer like she did. Copy her music video look and throw on a white baby tee, orange plaid mini skirt and black platform boots for a soft-meets-hard outfit.
What To Wear To The Olivia Rodrigo Concert If You're A Fan Of Her GUTS Tour Black Leather Outfit
Rodrigo fans who grew up watching her on Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series would be shocked to see her punk-inspired outfit from her GUTS tour. To emulate this look, you can rock a leather co-ord, fishnets (made even better if they are are sparkly) and a punk princess essential, Dr Martens. We think this outfit is a good idea, right?
