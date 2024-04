Spill Your Guts In These Olivia Rodrigo Song-Inspired Outfits

“If I told you how much I think about her, you’d think I was in love!” These lyrics are from Olivia Rodrigo’s new single, “Obsessed,” but are also the perfect way to describe how I feel about the Grammy Award-winning artist. Last month, the superstar released five new tracks on her sophomore album GUTS . From the feel-good "So American" track that serves as Rodrigo's first optimistic love song to the melancholy “Scared of My Guitar” ballad that demonstrates the songwriter’s vulnerability, each of Rodrigo’s new songs has a distinct vibe and aesthetic, while all being true to the singer’s emo-angsty, hard-and-soft, ‘90s-tinged sound.