Spill Your Guts In These Olivia Rodrigo Song-Inspired Outfits

“Stranger” evokes the feeling of the weight of a past love coming off your chest, the realization that all your pain has made you stronger, and the hopefulness of a new beginning. Now, that’s pretty difficult to translate into an outfit, so we pulled from Rodrigo’s storytelling of waking up in bed to all of these feelings and reflecting on her past relationship over a cup of coffee. For this, you’ll want to throw your hair up in a messy bun while wearing a matching pajama set, dramatic floor-length robe, and comfy slippers.