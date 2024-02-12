Celebs Are Loving This Under-The-Radar Handbag Brand & We Want In

When Taylor Swift sings, the world listens, but when she's spotted with a new beau, it practically melts down. Last fall, the singer was photographed holding hands with Travis Kelce for the first time, and it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say it was an image that launched a thousand news articles — especially with their recent canoodling at the Super Bowl.
Personally, when looking at the image, I found myself drawn to her other hand, which was holding some arm candy of its own in the form of an asymmetric black shoulder bag. (I'm a fashion editor, after all, so accessory adoration comes with the territory.)
Swift's carryall for the evening was courtesy of the relatively new accessories label Aupen. The under-the-radar brand only launched in October 2022m and, as it stands, currently has around 46k followers on Instagram. However, don't let that fool you. Aupen already has quite an impressive list of celebrity clientele — including Gabrielle Union who was spotted with the brand's Purpose Deluxe bag this weekend at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl party.
Over the last year, Aupen's signature asymmetrical bags have been seen slung over the shoulders of everyone from Selena Gomez to Alix Earle, Hailey Bieber, and more. Not to mention, Kylie Jenner, Ashley Park, Karlie Kloss, and Olivia Rodrigo have also been spotted toting the brand's accessories.
Of course, given the sheer number of celebrity endorsements, you wouldn't be remiss to assume that Aupen's accessories come with an equally celeb-worthy price point. However, the prices aren't as eye-watering as you'd think. For example, the bag spotted on Mrs. Bieber (dubbed Purpose) retails for under $200, while Swift's latest accessory (Nirvana) is slightly higher at $340. So, not cheap by any means, but more modest than the usual designer price tags.
All of Aupen's products are also cruelty-free and made from vegan leather, which consists of circular, recycled materials (like recycled post-consumer polyester, for example).
If it's good enough for Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union, et al., who are we to disagree? Keep scrolling to shop the exact Aupen bags spotted on celebrities.
