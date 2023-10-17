Celebs Are Loving This Under-The-Radar Handbag Brand & We Want In

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When Taylor Swift sings, the world listens, but when she's spotted with a new beau, it practically goes into meltdown. Earlier this week, the singer was photographed holding hands with Travis Kelce for the first time, and it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say it was an image that launched a thousand news articles.
Personally, when looking at the image, I found myself drawn to her other hand, which was holding some arm candy of its own in the form of an asymmetric black shoulder bag. (I'm a fashion editor, after all, so accessory adoration comes with the territory.)
Swift's carryall for the evening was courtesy of a relatively new accessories label, Aupen. The under-the-radar brand only launched in October 2022 and as it stands, currently has around 28K followers on Instagram. However, don't let that fool you, Aupen already has quite an impressive list of celebrity clientele.
Over the last year, Aupen's signature asymmetrical bags have been seen slung over the shoulders of everyone from Selena Gomez to Gabrielle Union and Hailey Bieber. Not to mention, Kylie Jenner, Ashley Park, Karlie Kloss and Olivia Rodrigo have also been spotted toting the brand's accessories.
Of course, given the sheer number of celebrity endorsements, you wouldn't be remiss to assume that Aupen's accessories come with an equally celeb-worthy price point. However, the prices aren't as eye-watering as you'd think. For example, the bag spotted on Mrs Beiber (dubbed Purpose) retails for $290, while Swift's latest accessory (Nirvana) is slightly higher at $548. So, not cheap by any means, but more modest than the usual designer price tags.
All of Aupen's products are also cruelty-free and made from vegan leather, which consists of circular, recycled materials (like recycled post-consumer polyester, for example).
If it's good enough for Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union et al, who are we to disagree? Keep scrolling to shop the exact Aupen bags spotted on celebrities.